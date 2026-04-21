Insider Buying: Arxis (NASDAQ:ARXS) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Arxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARXS – Get Free Report) insider Jason Aaron Roth purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 395,515 shares in the company, valued at $11,074,420. This represents a 17.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arxis Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:ARXS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.65. 2,201,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,012,107. Arxis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

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