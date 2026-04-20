Stuart Levey Sells 15,000 Shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,223,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,133,279. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $121.24 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $510.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.60.

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Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Oracle

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brian Low Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 293.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 15.0% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oracle from $320.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.71.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

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Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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