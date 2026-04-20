City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director Robert Fisher Acquires 133 Shares

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director Robert Fisher bought 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,805.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,945.96. This represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

City Price Performance

NASDAQ CHCO traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.12. 84,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. City Holding Company has a 12-month low of $111.99 and a 12-month high of $133.59.

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City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $60.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. City had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.93%.

City declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 1,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler raised their price target on City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHCO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On City

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in City by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in City by 34.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in City by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in City by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 38,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

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