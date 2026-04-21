Broadwood Partners, L.P. Acquires 102,057 Shares of Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX) Stock

Oncocyte Corp (NASDAQ:IMDX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 102,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $352,096.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,033,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,516,941.20. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 20th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 40,690 shares of Oncocyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $157,877.20.

On Friday, April 17th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 40,114 shares of Oncocyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $143,206.98.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 521,739 shares of Oncocyte stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,999.25.

Oncocyte Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of Oncocyte stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $3.99. 199,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,839. Oncocyte Corp has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oncocyte ( NASDAQ:IMDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oncocyte in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Oncocyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Oncocyte from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncocyte has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

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Oncocyte Company Profile

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Oncocyte (NASDAQ:IMDX) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes tests intended to improve cancer detection, risk stratification and treatment decision-making. The company focuses on creating assays that provide clinically actionable information to physicians managing patients with suspected or confirmed malignancies, with particular emphasis on tools that can help evaluate lung nodules and other oncology-related diagnostic challenges.

Oncocyte’s product and development efforts center on blood- and tissue-based molecular assays that analyze biomarkers and genomic signals to inform clinical workflows.

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