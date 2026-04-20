Insider Selling: Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Sells 69,796 Shares of Stock

Nerdy Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Swenson sold 69,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $64,910.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,934,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,159.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NRDY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.93. 839,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,793. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Nerdy Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.90.

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Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.75 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 22.30% and a negative return on equity of 95.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Nerdy Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.00.

Read Our Latest Report on NRDY

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 265,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 102,400 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Company Profile

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Nerdy, Inc (NYSE:NRDY) is an American education technology company that operates a live online learning marketplace. Through its flagship Varsity Tutors platform, the company connects students, professionals and lifelong learners with a network of thousands of educators for personalized one-on-one tutoring, group classes and test preparation. The platform leverages proprietary matching algorithms to pair learners with instructors based on subject expertise, learning style and scheduling preferences.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Chuck Cohn, Nerdy began as Varsity Tutors in Washington, DC, before establishing its headquarters in St.

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