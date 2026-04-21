Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) Insider Sells $166,250.00 in Stock

Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Paul Larson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,250. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Paul Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 20th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $218,137.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 10,000 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $202,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Matthew Paul Larson sold 11,250 shares of Slide Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $213,862.50.

Slide Insurance Trading Down 3.3%

Slide Insurance stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 1,414,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,898,098. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Slide Insurance

Slide Insurance ( NASDAQ:SLDE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $347.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 3,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Slide Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Slide Insurance by 4,839.2% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLDE. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Slide Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut Slide Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Slide Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on SLDE

Slide Insurance Company Profile

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Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”). We utilize our differentiated technology and data-driven approach to focus on market opportunities that are underserved by other insurance companies. We acquire policies both from inorganic block acquisitions and subsequent renewals, as well as new business sales through a combination of independent agents and our direct-to-consumer(“DTC”) channel, through which we sell our insurance products directly to end consumers, without the use of retailers, brokers, agents or other intermediaries.

Further Reading

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