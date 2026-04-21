Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Baytex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Baytex Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $185.23 million 0.90 -$12.26 million ($0.33) -13.88 Baytex Energy $1.68 billion 1.83 -$432.12 million ($0.57) -7.41

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Baytex Energy. Bonterra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy -7.50% -3.22% -1.78% Baytex Energy -16.96% -5.44% -3.07%

Risk and Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Baytex Energy 1 4 3 1 2.44

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Bonterra Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Baytex Energy

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. is an oil & gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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