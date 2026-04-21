Financial Contrast: Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS) & Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI)

Huadi International Group (NASDAQ:HUDI – Get Free Report) and Worthington Steel (NYSE:WS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Huadi International Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Worthington Steel shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Worthington Steel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Profitability

This table compares Huadi International Group and Worthington Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huadi International Group N/A N/A N/A Worthington Steel 3.64% 10.12% 5.77%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huadi International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Worthington Steel 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Huadi International Group and Worthington Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Worthington Steel has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.11%. Given Worthington Steel’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Worthington Steel is more favorable than Huadi International Group.

Volatility & Risk

Huadi International Group has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Worthington Steel has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Huadi International Group and Worthington Steel”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huadi International Group $62.49 million 0.29 -$1.40 million N/A N/A Worthington Steel $3.09 billion 0.59 $110.70 million $1.70 20.96

Worthington Steel has higher revenue and earnings than Huadi International Group.

Summary

Worthington Steel beats Huadi International Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huadi International Group

(Get Free Report)

Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes in the People's Republic of China. The company's products are used in the oil and gas transmission, chemistry engineering, food processing, medical devices, aeronautics and astronautics, boiler, irrigation works construction, electricity, automobile, naval architecture, paper mill, and mechanical industries. It also exports its products to 20 countries, including the United States, Mexico, Thailand, Australia, Argentina, India, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Wenzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Worthington Steel

(Get Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy. Worthington Steel, Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

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