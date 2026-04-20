Financial Contrast: Dynagas LNG Partners (DLNG) vs. Its Rivals

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dynagas LNG Partners to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dynagas LNG Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynagas LNG Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 621 1639 1699 103 2.32

As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential downside of 28.48%. Given Dynagas LNG Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynagas LNG Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dynagas LNG Partners has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynagas LNG Partners’ peers have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Dynagas LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dynagas LNG Partners pays out 14.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 88.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynagas LNG Partners is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynagas LNG Partners 39.36% 14.96% 7.04% Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors 0.83% -1.45% -1.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynagas LNG Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dynagas LNG Partners $156.62 million $61.60 million 2.91 Dynagas LNG Partners Competitors $7.08 billion $250.74 million 16.76

Dynagas LNG Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dynagas LNG Partners. Dynagas LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dynagas LNG Partners peers beat Dynagas LNG Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

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Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

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