Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:QQLV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0501 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 51.4% increase from Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QQLV traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.61. 5,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41. Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.20.

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Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Invesco QQQ Low Volatility ETF (QQLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks an index of the lowest volatility stocks from the Nasdaq-100. QQLV was launched on Dec 4, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

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