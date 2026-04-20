Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2026

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMQ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,692. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.64. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

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