Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0816 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th.

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GOVI traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.39. 373,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,456. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOVI. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $553,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 521,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after buying an additional 67,077 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after buying an additional 119,728 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 772,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 101,366 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Further Reading

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