Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1077 per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 20th. This is a 1.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.82. 164,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,195. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $22.24.

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Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

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The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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