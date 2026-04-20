Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SLM (SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/16/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/10/2026 – SLM was given a new $28.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 4/9/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2026 – SLM was upgraded by Compass Point from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from $23.00.
- 2/20/2026 – SLM was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.
SLM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.
Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.
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