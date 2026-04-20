Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SLM (SLM)

SLM (NASDAQ: SLM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/16/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – SLM was given a new $28.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.

4/9/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $22.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – SLM had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – SLM was upgraded by Compass Point from “sell” to “neutral”. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from $23.00.

2/20/2026 – SLM was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)”.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.99%.

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SLM Corporation, operating as Sallie Mae Bank, is a leading U.S.-based consumer banking company specializing in education financing and related banking products. The company provides a range of private student loans for undergraduate and graduate studies, Parent PLUS loans, and specialized financing for career and certificate programs. In addition to its core lending services, Sallie Mae offers deposit products including savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and credit cards tailored to students and young adults.

Founded in 1972 as the Student Loan Marketing Association—a government-sponsored enterprise—Sallie Mae was privatized in 2004 and has since focused on expanding its private education loan offerings and digital banking solutions.

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