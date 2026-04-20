Scott Arthur Beck Acquires 3,700 Shares of Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Arthur Beck purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,489.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 443,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,380.42. This trade represents a 0.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Arthur Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 20th, Scott Arthur Beck purchased 2,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $22,344.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, Scott Arthur Beck purchased 27,386 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.78.

Gloo Price Performance

Gloo stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.00. 127,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,539. Gloo Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gloo

Gloo ( NASDAQ:GLOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Analysts forecast that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gloo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Gloo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “sell (e-)” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gloo in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gloo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

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About Gloo

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Gloo’s mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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