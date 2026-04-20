Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 215,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,075,038.50. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, April 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $142,524.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $181,368.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $186,672.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,737 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.86, for a total transaction of $776,204.82.

On Monday, March 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $199,608.00.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $150,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $152,400.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $168,012.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.32, for a total transaction of $192,384.00.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE GWRE traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.26. 704,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,027. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $272.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 14.11%.The business had revenue of $359.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 4.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 5.4% in the third quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 9.3% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 3.9% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.85.

Read Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software Company Profile

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Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company’s offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire’s core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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