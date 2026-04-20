Comparing Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF)

Mingteng International (NASDAQ:MTEN – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mingteng International and Carbon Streaming”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mingteng International $10.12 million 0.17 -$5.68 million N/A N/A Carbon Streaming $30,000.00 1,264.44 -$2.48 million ($0.05) -15.46

Profitability

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mingteng International.

This table compares Mingteng International and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mingteng International N/A N/A N/A Carbon Streaming -8,270.00% -4.43% -4.28%

Risk and Volatility

Mingteng International has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mingteng International and Carbon Streaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mingteng International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Mingteng International beats Carbon Streaming on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mingteng International

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Mingteng International Corporation Inc. engages in the design, development, production, assembly, testing, repair, and after-sale service of molds in the People's Republic of China. It offers casting molds for turbocharger systems, braking systems, steering and differential systems, and other automotive system parts. The company also produces molds for new energy electric vehicle motor drive systems, battery pack systems, and engineering hydraulic components. It serves automobile, construction machinery, and other manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wuxi, China.

About Carbon Streaming

(Get Free Report)

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

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