KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells $54,310.92 in Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Paul Audhya sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $54,310.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 142,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,300.34. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.87. The company had a trading volume of 703,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,639. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,501,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,464,000 after purchasing an additional 88,720 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $24,360,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,691 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,874,000 after purchasing an additional 336,195 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,890,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 155.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,735,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,940 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of small‐molecule protease inhibitors for orphan and specialty disease indications. The firm’s scientific platform centers on selective inhibition of plasma kallikrein, a serine protease implicated in disorders characterized by vascular leak, edema and inflammation. KalVista’s approach leverages oral and intravitreal delivery formats to target both systemic and ophthalmic conditions.

The company’s lead programs include an oral plasma kallikrein inhibitor in clinical trials for the acute treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks and an intravitreal kallikrein inhibitor being evaluated for diabetic macular edema.

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