Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Price Down 14.3% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2026

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.BGet Free Report) dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 131,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 204,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Corus Entertainment Trading Down 14.3%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.BGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 51.98% and a negative return on equity of 1,490.58%. The company had revenue of C$230.18 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Corus Entertainment Inc. will post 0.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

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Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue in Canada.

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