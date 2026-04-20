Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

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ISRG opened at $469.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.84 and a twelve month high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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