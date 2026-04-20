John Brendan Doyle Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Stock

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) CFO John Brendan Doyle acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $11,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 627,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,085.17. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cognition Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9%

CGTX stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. 1,002,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,733. Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

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Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. upgraded Cognition Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.33.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognition Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGTX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,871,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,377,263 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 11,695.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,060,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,042,815 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 814.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 897,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chescapmanager LLC boosted its stake in Cognition Therapeutics by 98.1% in the third quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 997,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 493,770 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative disorders, with an emphasis on Alzheimer’s disease. The company’s lead investigational candidate, CT1812, is an oral small molecule that antagonizes the sigma-2 receptor complex to protect synapses from amyloid-beta oligomer toxicity. By targeting a novel mechanism of action, Cognition Therapeutics aims to slow or reverse cognitive decline in patients living with Alzheimer’s disease.

CT1812 has successfully completed Phase 1 safety studies and preliminary Phase 2a trials, and is currently being evaluated in multiple Phase 2 clinical studies across North America and Europe in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

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