Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $21,911,952.72 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $21,911,952.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,238,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,049,808.16. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $33,244,837.99.
- On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20.
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,927,560.00.
- On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $7,730,043.54.
- On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $5,409,277.58.
- On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $5,081,988.16.
- On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $4,147,081.92.
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $814,003.19.
Redwire Stock Performance
NYSE RDW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 21,786,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.49. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.
Institutional Trading of Redwire
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwire by 308.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
Read Our Latest Report on Redwire
About Redwire
Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.
Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.
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