Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells $21,911,952.72 in Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,034,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $21,911,952.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,238,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,049,808.16. This represents a 7.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,145,207 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $33,244,837.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 692,936 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $6,721,479.20.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,202,375 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $11,927,560.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 790,393 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $7,730,043.54.

On Friday, April 10th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 581,018 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total value of $5,409,277.58.

On Thursday, April 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 542,368 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $5,081,988.16.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 407,776 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $4,147,081.92.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $23,625,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 7,500,000 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,625,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 81,319 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $814,003.19.

Redwire Stock Performance

NYSE RDW traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 21,786,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.49. Redwire Corporation has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Redwire

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). Redwire had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 67.55%.The business had revenue of $108.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Corporation will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Redwire by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 1,725.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Redwire by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Redwire by 308.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Truist Financial raised Redwire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redwire from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

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About Redwire

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Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

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