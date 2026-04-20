Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Down 2% – Here’s Why

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $388.33 and last traded at $392.50. 64,219,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 65,933,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $400.62.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.26.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Friedenthal Financial grew its holdings in Tesla by 66.7% during the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Brian Low Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 29.0% during the first quarter. Brian Low Financial Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.2% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

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Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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