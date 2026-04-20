Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $229.53 and last traded at $230.5120. 7,745,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 8,635,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.48.

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Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $555.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.47.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total transaction of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,540,469.77. The trade was a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,633,000 after buying an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,005,942,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,740,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,423,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,754 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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