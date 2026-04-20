Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Shares Up 7.3% – Time to Buy?

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.06 and last traded at $10.73. 93,863,983 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 89,421,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ondas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

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Ondas Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 2.59.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 53.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ondas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,045,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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