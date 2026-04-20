Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 150539 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Carrefour Price Performance

About Carrefour

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

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