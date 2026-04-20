AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $202.84 and last traded at $204.0820. 5,685,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 7,146,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.38.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.1%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,579.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 293.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,771,510. The trade was a 36.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,221,518.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $619,868.24. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,617,000 after buying an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Get Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

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