Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Trading 1.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.75 and last traded at $159.16. 12,908,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 15,435,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.75.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $227.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 33,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $3,460,225.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 868,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,067,617.97. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00. Following the sale, the executive owned 42,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,136.20. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Nebius Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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