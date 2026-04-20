Alto Neuroscience (ANRO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE: ANRO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/2/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its price target lowered by JonesTrading from $49.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2026 – Alto Neuroscience was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

3/18/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its price target raised by Wedbush from $13.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/17/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Alto Neuroscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing precision medicine in neuropsychiatric disorders. The company leverages an integrated digital clinical neuroscience platform that gathers and analyzes multimodal biomarker data—such as electroencephalography (EEG), cognitive assessments and patient-reported outcomes—to predict individual treatment responses. This approach aims to accelerate drug development and improve therapeutic outcomes for conditions like major depressive disorder and treatment-resistant depression.

Alto’s proprietary platform combines data science, machine learning and proprietary algorithms to stratify patient populations and identify responders to investigational therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.