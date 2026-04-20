Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Reduces Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 23,457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of eBay by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on eBay from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on eBay from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial set a $94.00 price objective on eBay and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on eBay from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $104.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.95. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $105.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares in the company, valued at $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 23,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.59, for a total value of $2,168,199.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 28,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,154.85. This represents a 44.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 120,393 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,504 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.