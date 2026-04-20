Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Stock Price Up 26.3% – Here’s Why

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 26.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 496,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average session volume of 152,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Up 13.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

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