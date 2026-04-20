MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.59 and last traded at $27.9470. 606,106 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,322,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.72.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 4.45.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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