Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACGL. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.93.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,099. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.95. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,220. The trade was a 60.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Gansberg sold 5,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $569,257.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 336,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,190.83. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,267 shares of company stock worth $7,291,637. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 410.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch’s product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.