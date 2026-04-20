Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.3529.

RYAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

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Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $37.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. Ryan Specialty has a twelve month low of $31.50 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $751.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.43 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 46.41%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patrick G. Ryan, Jr. acquired 25,500 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 428,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114,668.20. This trade represents a 6.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Fund Advisors of America Inc FL purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. EJMK Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 491.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

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