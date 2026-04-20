Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dai Nippon Printing Co. (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $9.17. Dai Nippon Printing shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 1,263 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dai Nippon Printing to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Dai Nippon Printing Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTCMKTS:DNPLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Dai Nippon Printing had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.39%.

Dai Nippon Printing Company Profile

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Dai Nippon Printing Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: DNPLY), commonly known as DNP, is one of Japan’s largest comprehensive printing companies. Established in 1876 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company has built a legacy in traditional and digital printing, offering a broad spectrum of paper-based and value-added services. Over its long history, DNP has evolved from newspaper and book printing to becoming a diversified provider of information, communication and functional materials.

DNP’s business is organized into several key segments.

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