Analysts’ Upgrades for April 20th (ACLS, ARTV, CLDX, CRZBY, ESI, HPK, JBI, LAKE, MANU, PCVX)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, April 20th:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley Financial, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. B. Riley Financial, Inc. currently has $150.00 target price on the stock.

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Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. DA Davidson currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating.

WBI (NYSE:WBI) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

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