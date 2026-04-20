Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Stock Price Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 19,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Daiwa Securities Group Trading Down 3.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54.

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Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 10.93%.The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc is a leading Japanese financial services firm established in 1902 and headquartered in Tokyo. Operating as a holding company, Daiwa oversees a network of subsidiaries active in securities brokerage, investment banking and asset management. With a history spanning over a century, the group has evolved to meet the changing needs of individual and institutional clients, building a reputation for comprehensive capital markets solutions.

The group’s core businesses include retail brokerage, offering equity, fixed income and mutual fund products to individual investors in Japan.

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