iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 185,179 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 221% from the previous session’s volume of 57,711 shares.The stock last traded at $49.60 and had previously closed at $49.61.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.09.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States Treasury debt, the United States Government agency debt, taxable debt issued by the United States states and territories and their political subdivisions, debt issued by the United States and non-United States corporations, non- United States Government debt and supranational debt.

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