CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 15.29%.
CNB Financial Stock Down 1.2%
Shares of CCNE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 165,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,076. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.67.
CNB Financial Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.
Institutional Trading of CNB Financial
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on CNB Financial from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded CNB Financial from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CCNE
CNB Financial Company Profile
CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CCNE) is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania. The company operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, CNB Bank & Trust, providing a full suite of community banking services. With a focus on relationship-driven banking, CNB Financial seeks to serve individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients across central Pennsylvania.
The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
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