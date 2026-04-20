Tom Hinton Acquires 70 Shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 per share, with a total value of £149.10.

Kier Group Price Performance

Shares of KIE traded down GBX 5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 214.60. 24,273,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,290. Kier Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 and a one year high of GBX 253.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kier Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Kier Group

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.