Tom Hinton Acquires 70 Shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 213 per share, with a total value of £149.10.
Kier Group Price Performance
Shares of KIE traded down GBX 5.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 214.60. 24,273,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,366,290. Kier Group plc has a one year low of GBX 130 and a one year high of GBX 253.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 220.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £939.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.90.
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.33.
Get Our Latest Report on Kier Group
Kier Group Company Profile
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.
Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.
Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.
Further Reading
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.