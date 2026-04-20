FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.56.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $516.64 million, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 183.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter worth about $432,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.