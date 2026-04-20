EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.6860, with a volume of 50642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EZPW. Wall Street Zen downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EZCORP from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Research downgraded EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on EZCORP from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EZCORP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

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EZCORP Stock Down 0.1%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.52.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. EZCORP had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 9.18%.The firm had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at EZCORP

In other news, Director Gary Tillett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 133,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,816.50. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellen H. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 147,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,650. This trade represents a 11.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,138 shares of company stock worth $2,102,416. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of EZCORP

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,167,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,622 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,063,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,764,000 after acquiring an additional 438,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,975,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 437,601 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 785,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 370,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EZCORP by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,610,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,735,000 after acquiring an additional 369,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EZCORP, Inc is a specialty consumer finance company that provides pawn loans and retail merchandise programs primarily through its EZPAWN and Cash Converters brands. The company offers collateral-based loans secured principally by jewelry, electronics, musical instruments and other personal items, alongside check-cashing, money-transfer and bill-payment services. In addition to its pawn lending operations, EZCORP acquires previously pawned or consumer merchandise for resale through its “Sell-It-Now” platform and retail storefronts.

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, EZCORP operates in two principal geographic markets: the United States and Mexico.

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