Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 656,609 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 263,696 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%.The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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