LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,026,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 447,202 shares.The stock last traded at $5.34 and had previously closed at $5.37.

LY Stock Down 0.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91.

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LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services. The company was formerly known as Z Holdings Corporation and changed its name to LY Corporation in October 2023. LY Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chiyoda, Japan. LY Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

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