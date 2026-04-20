Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.25 and last traded at $28.8820, with a volume of 3349425 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.45.

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Intuitive Machines Trading Down 0.7%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Machines news, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 141,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $3,292,288.80. Following the sale, the director owned 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,078,617.60. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $199,433.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 351,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,293,697.19. This represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 762,392 shares of company stock worth $14,674,660. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 406.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuitive Machines

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines is a Houston, Texas–based aerospace company specializing in commercial lunar exploration and services. The firm develops end-to-end solutions for robotic missions to the Moon, providing spacecraft design, mission management, navigation, communications, and data services under NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program.

Founded in 2013 by aerospace engineers Steve Altemus, Tim Crain and Kris Kimel, Intuitive Machines has grown from a small startup into one of the leading private entities pursuing lunar surface deliveries.

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