Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 521547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Desert Gold Ventures Trading Up 3.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

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Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

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