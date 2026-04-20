REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.7160. 642,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 962,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ALOY. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Clear Str upgraded shares of REalloys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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REalloys Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $622.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.70.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. REalloys had a negative return on equity of 96.75% and a negative net margin of 182.07%.

Insider Activity

In other REalloys news, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of REalloys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $799,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 414,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,270.02. This trade represents a 13.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REalloys

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REalloys during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

REalloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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