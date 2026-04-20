Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17 and last traded at GBX 15, with a volume of 2031693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.

Star Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13. The company has a market capitalization of £19.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.20.

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Insider Activity at Star Energy Group

In related news, insider Ross Glover acquired 12,000 shares of Star Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of £960. Also, insider Frances Ward acquired 12,000 shares of Star Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 per share, for a total transaction of £960. Insiders own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group plc is a British energy company. Our purpose is to provide for today’s energy, whilst transitioning to low-carbon sources of energy for tomorrow. Our strategy is to create value for shareholders, employees and communities by being a leading operator of oil and gas assets, renowned for operational excellence and strong safety standards, whilst actively developing and building a geothermal business of scale, as we transition to a renewable future.

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