Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 166 and last traded at GBX 166, with a volume of 844541 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.

Palace Capital Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £33.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.97.

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Palace Capital announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase 400,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Palace Capital

Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

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