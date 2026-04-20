Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.70, but opened at $39.22. Vinci shares last traded at $39.33, with a volume of 17,008 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Vinci from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Vinci Stock Performance

About Vinci

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.29.

(Get Free Report)

Vinci (OTCMKTS: VCISY) is a France-based integrated concessions and construction company that develops, finances, builds and operates infrastructure and facilities. The group’s activities span large-scale civil engineering and building projects, operation of transport infrastructure, and specialist energy and technical services. Vinci serves public and private clients with capabilities across the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term asset management and operation.

Vinci’s principal business lines include construction (building, civil engineering and major projects), energy and information & communication technology services, and concessions.

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